Zacks: Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.35. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,523,396,000 after purchasing an additional 240,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

