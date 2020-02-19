Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.22 Million

Brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post sales of $121.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.74 million and the highest is $122.72 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $481.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $482.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $508.04 million, with estimates ranging from $489.32 million to $522.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

USPH has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $116,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $181,404.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock worth $515,700 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USPH opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.32. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $102.92 and a twelve month high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

