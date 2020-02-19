Zacks: Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 320,780 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after buying an additional 115,877 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,719,000 after buying an additional 117,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after buying an additional 175,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

