Zacks: Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,980,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,731,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $8,294,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $176.11.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

