Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) to Hold

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 13th.

CELC opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.60 and a quick ratio of 22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

