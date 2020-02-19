Zacks Investment Research Lowers ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

