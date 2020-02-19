Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to “Hold”

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

CRSP opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 3.26.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.