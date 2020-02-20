1,000 Shares in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in LYFT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LYFT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LYFT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in LYFT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LYFT alerts:

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $737,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,663 shares of company stock worth $1,946,986.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 279.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.