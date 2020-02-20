103 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

BA stock opened at $338.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

