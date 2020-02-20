12,155 Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 97.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $374.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.