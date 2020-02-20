131,200 Shares in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 5,617.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLSN opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

