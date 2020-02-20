21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.51

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 48052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.35 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,377,000 after buying an additional 231,433 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,878,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 128,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth about $3,810,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

