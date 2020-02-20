247 Shares in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tech Data by 9.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the third quarter worth about $719,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Tech Data by 26.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tech Data by 11.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tech Data by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Shares of TECD opened at $144.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

TECD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.