5,064 Shares in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Bought by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDY. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 41.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

RDY stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

