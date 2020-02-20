50,721 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,321 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,343,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,623 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,934. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $103.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.