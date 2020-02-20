546 Shares in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,072.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.77.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $137.01 on Thursday. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $186.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average of $148.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

