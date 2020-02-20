55 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 32.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 13.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alleghany by 77.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 6.0% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alleghany by 692.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

NYSE Y opened at $839.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $809.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $781.16. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $600.23 and a 12-month high of $847.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on Y shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.