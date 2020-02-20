578 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,293,000 after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 13.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $371,094.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $2,919,835. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.34 and a 12 month high of $78.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

