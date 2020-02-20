600 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,921,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $12,175,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE TFC opened at $54.61 on Thursday. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,855. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

