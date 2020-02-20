673 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

