AA PLC (LON:AA) Receives GBX 120 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 120 ($1.58).

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of AA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of AA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON:AA opened at GBX 43.45 ($0.57) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $267.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.78. AA has a 12 month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31).

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

