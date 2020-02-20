ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ABB by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.