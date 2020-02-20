Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,271 ($16.72).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price (up from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Abcam to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Abcam news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total value of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

ABC opened at GBX 1,300 ($17.10) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,358.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,265. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 59.63. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

