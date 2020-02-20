Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Shares Down 25%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) was down 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 134,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 51,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

