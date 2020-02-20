Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Director Salvatore Anthony Visca Sells 31,250 Shares

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Director Salvatore Anthony Visca sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.38, for a total transaction of C$324,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,560.

Shares of TSE:ABT opened at C$10.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.35. The stock has a market cap of $434.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of C$7.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Absolute Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

