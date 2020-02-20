Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT Raised to $129.00 at HC Wainwright

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s previous close.

XLRN has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.17. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $95.95.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $292,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 87.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.