Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 195,991 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accuray by 376.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accuray by 1,511.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARAY shares. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at $501,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $50,650.56. Insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $84,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.