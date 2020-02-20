Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aegion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Aegion by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aegion by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aegion by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aegion by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Aegion stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aegion has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $707.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.11.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

