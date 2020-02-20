Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) PT Raised to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 838,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,224,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

