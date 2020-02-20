Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $356,136.00 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

