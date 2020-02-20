AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) COO Sells $460,465.74 in Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $460,465.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $35.69 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 662,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

