Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 73.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of BLMN opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after buying an additional 6,842,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 441,714 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 426,687 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 973.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

