Analysts Expect Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 88,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 533,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MFNC opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.70. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

