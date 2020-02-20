Analysts Set Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) PT at $55.60

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.60%.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,578.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,568. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

