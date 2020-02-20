AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 1-Year High at $236.00

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $236.00 and last traded at $233.79, with a volume of 21858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.73.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.38.

Get AON alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AON by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,584 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,202,000 after acquiring an additional 879,207 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.