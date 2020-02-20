Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apache by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Apache by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 28.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apache by 3.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $28.47 on Thursday. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

