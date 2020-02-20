Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Aptiv by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

