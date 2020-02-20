Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 560,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 332,622 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 632,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 295,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 258,789 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 232,100 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

