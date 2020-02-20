Argus Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $325.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Argus from $245.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $285.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $167.78 and a 12-month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Moody’s by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 49,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

