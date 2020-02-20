Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,892 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. Leerink Swann began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

