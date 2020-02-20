ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,460 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 1,219.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,169,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 580,239 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in ASE Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,934,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in ASE Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,512,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

ASX stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06.

ASX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

