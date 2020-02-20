Athene (NYSE:ATH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 7357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Athene by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 8,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Athene Company Profile (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

