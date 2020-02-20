Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) SVP Sells $429,273.00 in Stock

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) SVP Terrell E. Bishop sold 7,338 shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $429,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $61.60.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.