Augustine Asset Management Inc. Buys 724 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $1,387,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 144,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,415,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after purchasing an additional 244,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

