Augustine Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 186.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $50.71 on Thursday. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

