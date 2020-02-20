Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,120 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 2.0% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,136,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Nike by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

NKE opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

