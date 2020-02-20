Augustine Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.0% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 110.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after purchasing an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.21.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT opened at $248.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $171.71 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

