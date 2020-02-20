Augustine Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $266,000.

EEM stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

