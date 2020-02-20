Augustine Asset Management Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 1.3% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 41.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

