Augustine Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $243.64 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $246.11. The firm has a market cap of $267.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.